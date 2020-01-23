Congressman Bennie Thompson spends the day at a local college guiding area elected officials.
The federal resources workshop hosted at Mississippi Valley State.
The workshop was open to county elected officials to share info on resources available to them. Participants were broken into smaller groups, allowing officials to meet with panelists about various departments and how they could utilize those resources in their own counties. Some area sheriff officials were filled in about youth grants and money set aside for officer training. Congressman Thompson shared the importance of taking advantage of grant money so it doesn't have to be returned to the state. There was also a question and answer session for those in attendance.
