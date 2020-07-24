FedEx Career Fair in Clarksdale

A career fair will be taking place in Clarksdale.
FedEx is hosting an experience hiring event on August 1st at 9:00 a.m. at the Clarksdale Expo Center located at 1150 Wildcat Drive.
The positions hiring will include vacation pay, eligibility for medicaid, dental, and vision benefits, and tuition assistance is available.
No experience is necessarily, but you must be 18 years or older. Bring two forms of ID.
You also have to pre-register to attend. Visit careers.fedex.com to sign up.
