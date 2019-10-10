FedEx Ground Mississippi held the first orientation for a group of recent new hires.
About fifty-five new employees showed up to learn the ropes of what is expected of them before they begin work Friday morning.
A bus will pick up the Delta employees and take them to the Olive Branch FedEx Ground Facility, where they will handle packages and move boxes around.
Pam Chatman, coordinator behind the Delta and FedEx Hub relationship, said many of the new employees are grateful for their new jobs.
"We are so excited to see so many people come out today to the orientation, and we met one young lady who said, this is her first time working. Her first ever job, she's 24-years-old and she is so excited from Greenville, Mississippi, so we are excited that we can be a blessing to her, to give her an opportunity to become self sufficient." Said CEO Pam Chatman.
Positions are full-time with benefits and wages begin at $13 an-hour, with monthly increases.
