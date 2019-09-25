More than a dozen people have been rounded up on federal drug charges in Arkansas.
The U/S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas says an organized drug enforcement task force investigation, known as "Operation Quack Attack," involved the FBI and Arkansas State Police.
The 15 defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 5. Eleven were arrested Tuesday morning, and four were already in federal or state custody on unrelated charges. One defendant, Davidlon Palmer, 40, of Eudora, Ark., remained a fugitive.
Prosecutors said authorities have seized more than 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamines, 229 grams of cocaine, 200 grams of crack cocaine, 128 grams of marijuana, six firearms and almost $17,000 in cash. Among the weapons seized were two AR-style rifles and a "street sweeper" shotgun with a multi-shell drum attached.
Ten of the defendants are Chicot County residents, including seven from Lake Village.
