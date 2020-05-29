Financial Penalty Against Grenada Attorney

A financial penalty against a Grenada attorney has been upheld.
The Mississippi Court of Appeals released the court documents which shows the Leflore County Circuit Court upheld its judgement that financially sanctioned Grenada attorney Carlos Moore for failure to appear in court for a medical malpractice mistrial.
The circuit court was presented evidence on Facebook in 2017 to dispute the reasons Moore claims why he did not show up to court.
After reviewing evidence, Circuit Court Judge Ashley Hines ordered Moore to pay 27,468 dollars in costs and fees to Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
The hospital was a defendant in a 2014 lawsuit where Moore represented a plaintiff.
In August 2017, Moore filed a motion for a continuance, allegedly claiming he was out of town to prepare for another trial, saying he notified the parties that the motions will be presented for the hearing on the schedule trial date. All parties but Moore attended the trial date. The hospital alleged that Moore was not out of state preparing for another case.
