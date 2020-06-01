Small business owners can now get some financial relief from the state during the global pandemic.
In May, Governor Tate Reeves signed a Senate Bill into law that would allow business owners an opportunity to apply for grants through the new Back-to-Business Mississippi Grant program.
The grants are created to assist business owners with economic recovery, including operating expenses and salaries.
For more details about eligibility visit the program's website at: www.backtobusinessms.org
