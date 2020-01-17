'Finding Neverland' Coming to Bologna Performing Arts Center

The Bologna Performing Arts Center in Cleveland is showing Finding Neverland in February.
The production is based on the Academy Award-winning Miramax Motion picture by David Magee and the play, The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee.
Finding Neverland tells the story of a playwright who struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their beautiful widowed mother. He is spellbound by their make believe adventures and he sets out to write a play that will astound London.
Tickets are on sale now at bolognapac.com or call the ticket office at 662-846-4626.
