Fire Breaks Out at Greenville Business

A fire breaks out early Tuesday morning at a Greenville business.
The Greenville Fire Department dispatched to the the Southern Health Commission Wellness Center on Broadway around 6:42 yesterday morning.
Officials were able to respond quickly to the blaze. There were no injuries and no one was reported in the building at the time.
Officials tell us multiple rooms were damaged.
The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.
