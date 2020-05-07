Fire Department Holds Training For Graduating Seniors

The Greenville Fire Department is holding its first ever training sessions for graduating seniors.
The new sessions are in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually the department visits high schools to speak with the graduating class, but because school is canceled they had to get creative.
Now seniors can call and sign up for training sessions to get an inside look at what it takes to become a fire fighter.
Division Chief of Training, Lonnie Smith, said it's a unique opportunity that allows interested seniors to receive training before they actually apply. He tells us that joining the department is extremely rewarding because it's not just fighting fires, but being a positive role model in the community.
"This is something that's very rewarding, come with a great attitude, it's going to be a little bit of work, it's going to be a little bit of fun,but at the end of the day they will be successful, we pride ourselves on success," he said about the upcoming sessions.
Interested seniors can apply by calling the headquarters station at 662-378-1616 or 662-390-3829. The first sessions are set to start next week, depending on the number of kids interested.
