Fire Erupts in Downtown Greenville

Fire crews rush to the scene of an early morning fire in downtown Greenville.
The blaze started near 8 o'clock yesterday morning at the Greenville Extended Stay near Market Street. Leland and Riverside fire departments went out to help assist. The Bolivar County Fire Department took a ladder to the scene.
Pafford EMS, Greenville police, and other first responders blocked the roads and provided water bottles for firefighters.
The Greenville Extended Stay has not been in business for several years.
The property initially served as the Key West Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.