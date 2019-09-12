Fire Sparks in Greenville Home

A fire broke out around 11 am on the 600 block of South Beauchamp Street near Highway 82.
The Greenville Fire Department was able to quickly distinguish the fire limiting it to about one room. The house was vacant at the time the fire started so no injuries were reported.
The Greenville Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.