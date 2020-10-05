Eli nelson, Greenville's first black fire chief passed away last weekend. Though this is a hard time, family and friends say that the citizens of Greenville should not be sad but should be happy in the great life that he lived.
"And by him being the first black fire chief, he's an icon. We are very proud of our dad. I want to thank everybody, the community for their support going through this." Sharon says.
Friends that worked with Eli say he was one of the nicest people you would ever meet and had a heart of gold.
"Eli Nelson was a gentleman of character. He worked along my side as a firefighter and was a very respectful gentleman and I would like to say to the family, especially his two daughters that are here, they have my condolences and my sympathy." Says Laverne"
Becoming the first African american fire chief here in Greenville was history made and close friends and family of Eli nelson want everyone to know that Eli cared about this community very much.
"I would just like to give my condolences to the family, he's greatly gone be missed. By him being the first African american fire chief, he paved the way for a lot of the young men that's on the fire department today." Says Freddie.
