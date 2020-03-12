First Case of Coronavirus in Mississippi

Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in the state.
Final verification came from the centers for disease control and prevention.
The individual is an adult male from Forrest County who recently traveled to Florida. MSDH reports the patient has voluntarily isolated himself at home to prevent further transmission to others and has not been hospitalized.
The MSDH is conducting a further investigation to limit the spread of the virus from this case.
State health officer doctor Thomas Dobbs will release additional information and guidelines to Mississippians at a press conference this morning at 11:00.
Governor Tate Reeves remains in close contact with the state health officer in response to all elements of Covid- 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.