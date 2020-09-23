The remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will bring prolonged heavy rain to the Delta through Thursday afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 2-6" is expected with locally higher amounts.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of the area until 1 PM Thursday afternoon. Flooding of small streams, highways, streets, and underpasses will continue through Thursday. Low-lying areas should be avoided as these areas may become impassable.
The heavy rain threat will begin to shift to the east by Thursday afternoon and we will begin to dry out just in time for your weekend.
