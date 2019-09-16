Carroll County deputies respond to a tragic ATV accident in the McCarley community that claimed the life of a former Delta area judge.
Sarah Hodnett, a Greenville resident, was the victim in that accident.
Carroll County Coroner pronounced Hodnett dead at the scene.
Hodnett, an attorney since 1986 and a former judge in Humphreys County and the Rolling Fork Municipal Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.