Former JSU President Files Lawsuit Against JSU and Institutes of Higher Learning

A former Jackson State University president has filed a lawsuit naming Jackson State University and the Institutions of Higher Learning.
This according to WLBT. Former JSU President William Bynum was one of 17 people arrested in a prostitution sting back in February.
Bynum was charged with false statement of identity, procuring services of a prostitute, and simple possession of marijuana. Bynum has since pleaded not guilty.
Bynum now claims in the lawsuit that since resigning from his position as president of JSU, he is entitled to a job as a tenured professor in the college of education at a rate of 110 percent of his 300 thousand dollar a year salary.
He continues saying the Institute of Higher Learning and JSU have refused to allow him to serve as a professor.
