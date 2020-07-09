Former JSU President Found Guilty in Clinton Court

The former Jackson State University president has been found guilty on several charges after being arrested in connection to a prostitution sting earlier this year.
This according to WLBT who reports Doctor William Bynum was accompanied by attorney Dennis Sweet in Wednesday's trial. Bynum pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In February, Clinton Police charged him with false statement of identity, procuring services of a prostitute, and simple possession of marijuana. He was brought into custody along with 16 others.
Yesterday, a Clinton justice court judge found Bynum guilty, sentencing him to 6 months suspension, $250 prostitution charge, and a $350 charge for false statement identity.
Recently, Bynum is suing JSU claiming they owe him 110 percent of his $300,000 salary, after he stepped down from president after the February arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.