Former JSU President Pleads Not Guilty

The former Jackson State University president, William Bynum, pleaded not guilty on charges of procuring services to a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana.
Bynum was arrested on February 9th for a prostitution sting involving 17 others.
Bynum resigned as president of JSU the following day.
17 arrests were made from the prostitution sting, Including eight felonies.
WLBT reports the trial is set for July 8th.
