Former MS CPS Employee Arrested for Child Sex Crimes

A former employee of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services has been arrested and charged with sex crimes.
The Tishomingo County Jail confirms 26- year old Lauren Cavness has been arrested and indicted on two counts of sexual battery, child exploitation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Prosecutors allege Cavness had sexual contact with two juveniles under her care, as well as accused of having a child engaging in sexually explicit behavior on her cell phone. Lastly, prosecutors also accuse Cavness of, at least twice, harboring a runaway child.
Cavness is out of jail on a 70 thousand dollar bond.
The Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office, CPS Special Investigation Unit, and the Mississippi Attorney General's Office is investigating the case.
