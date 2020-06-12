Four Injured After Two Shootings in Greenwood

Two shootings in Greenwood Wednesday night leave four people injured.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports four victims were hospitalized after two shootings took place Wednesday night.
At around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting around Avenue H and McLaurin Street. When police arrived, they found two victims with multiple gunshot wound. One victim was brought to the Greenwood Leflore Hospital, the other was airlifted to a Jackson hospital.
Around 9:30 p.m. the same night, officers responded to a call about shots fired at Curtis Moore Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr Drive.
Officers found a female with gunshot wounds to the leg and a male shot twice in the upper leg. Both were transported to the Greenwood Leflore hospital where they remain in stable condition.
The conditions of the victims in the first shooting are unknown at this time.
Investigators believe the shootings are connected. This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time. We will update you as we find out more information.
