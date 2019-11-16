Washington County Sheriff Deputies were called to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility on Tuesday for a disturbance among the inmates.
When they arrived, they found an inmate stabbed multiple times.
The victim was taken to UM in Jackson for treatment.
Since the initial attack, the victim has been released back into the Mississippi Department of Corrections' custody.
Four men have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
