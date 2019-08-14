Four wounded in shooting

Greenwood police have a person of interest in a shooting that injured four people.
Police Chief Ray Moore said it happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Young Street in the Baptist Town area. Witnesses reported seeing an unknown person or persons in a dark vehicle leaving the area.
Four people were taken by private vehicle to Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Two of those were later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
The investigation is continuing.
