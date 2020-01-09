Fourth Inmate Death in Parchman Penitentiary

Another inmate from Parchman has been pronounced dead, the coroner saying from natural causes.
WLBT reports a chaplain of the state prison notified the Sunflower County Coroner, Heather Burton, on Wednesday morning about the death of 43- year old A.D. Mills.
Coahoma County Coroner Scotty Meredith had pronounced Mills dead of natural causes shortly after midnight Wednesday at the hospital in Clarksdale.
Mills' death marks the fourth inmate death from Parchman since the beginning of the new year.
