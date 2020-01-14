Fourth Suspect Arrested In Shelby Murder Case

And yet another arrest has been made in the murder of Gregory Collins in Shelby.
The Shelby Police Chief tells us that 29 year old Corderrick Davis has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Him and the victim fought shortly before Gregory Collins was shot and killed in December of 2019, according to police. Davis is the fourth person arrested in connection with the murder.
25 year-old Glentavious Robertson was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in the Collins case in January of this year and in December of 2019, 26 year old Quantavious Peterson was charged with accessory and 23 year old Traterrious Britton was charged with murder.
Davis has a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
Police sid this is still an open investigation and they are looking for a fifth suspect.
