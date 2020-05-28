Thursday was the last day to donate canned items to the Delta Phi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity's canned food drive.
The fraternity brothers began the food drive last week, Chapter President Lester Smith said, so far they have collected more than 1500 non-perishable items which was taken to a local Greenwood food pantry.
This is the first time the fraternity held a spring canned food drive, they normally sponsor them during the holiday season.
