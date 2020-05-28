Starting Saturday May 30th, the organization will give students free preparatory courses.
This is available for all students throughout Washington County.
The sessions will be taught by certified teachers and will be done virtually on Zoom.
The sessions will be held on May 30th and June 6th from 9 AM to 12 PM.
All sessions are free, for those who unable to participate online a limited number of paper packets are available at the Greenville renaissance scholars office at EE Bass on Thursday.
To register contact Amanda Bowman at 606-524-1889 or you can e-mail akayebowman@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.