Free Breakfast and Lunch For Students

Starting on Tuesday May 26, students in Greenville can receive free breakfast and lunch.
That's offered by the Greenville Public School District. Students must be 18 or younger to receive a meal.
Pick up sites are available at Armstrong, Boyd, GHS and Weddington. Weston will begin serving on June 1, serving time will be 10 a.m. to noon. Children will receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays and one breakfast and one lunch on Mondays.
