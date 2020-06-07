Free Drive Thru Testing

Leland is set to have drive thru covid-19 testing.
It's put on by the Delta Health Center. Testing will be free. They ask you bring your ID and insurance card if applicable.
That's scheduled for Wednesday, June 10 and Thursday, June 11. On Wednesday the site will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free produce bags will be given out and limited number of gift cards will be handed out to participants as well. The site will be at 302 N. Main St. in Leland.
