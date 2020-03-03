Freedom Alcohol Bill in Mississippi in House

Mississippi lawmakers are in talks of a bill that would allow alcohol to be for sale on Sundays.
The Mississippi Center for Public Policy reports Senate Bill 2304, sponsored by Senator Phillip Moran, could also allow for alcohol to be shipped to residents homes.
The proposed alcohol bills are in the house and will have to pass in the senate, before moving to the governor to sign into law.
