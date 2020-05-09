Congressman Bennie Thompson announced over 2 and half million dollars in HRSA funds awarded to health centers in the second congressional district.
The funds will be used to expand the range of testing and test related activities, like purchasing PPE for staff and laboratory services.
In Clarksdale, the Aaron E. Henry Community Health Services Center received just over three hundred thousand dollars in funds.
The Delta Health Center in Mound Bayou received just under three hundred thousand dollars.
And Dr. Arenia C. Mallory Community Health Center in Lexington received just over twenty two thousand dollars in funds.
