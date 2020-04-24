Funds Donated to Feed Children in the Delta

Multiple groups in the Delta have received funds to help feed children across northwest Mississippi.
The Community Foundation of Northwest Mississippi launched Phase II of its Feed Northwest Mississippi Fund. After a 55 thousand dollar donation from the Dan and Margaret Maddox Foundation, 11 counties are now able to be fed. Children are out of school due to Covid-19 and used to rely on school meals.
Phase I of Feed Northwest Mississippi started on March 11th after a $27,500 grant from the Maddox Foundation.
The Maddox Foundation released images on their Facebook page unloading food to Clarksdale Care Station. The Maddox Foundation through Feed Northwest Mississippi also donated to the Greenwood Mentoring Group Feed the Children Program to help give food to children in Greenwood. Greenwood Community Covid Response also received a donation.
