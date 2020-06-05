The Future Tour Championship Golf Tournament is kicking off in Greenville this weekend and young golfers say after having to cut their season short they’re excited to get back on the green.
“They want to be outside and get some competition in because their year was cut off in high school and junior high they couldn’t play,” said Tournament director Dr. Bill Brozovich.
Phisher Philips has been competing in the tournament for three years and is looking to add to his wins, after having to cut his regular season short because of the pandemic.
I’ve only played in one tournament in the past four months, just any tournament i can get it to be honest right now you know, it’s just great, I’m happy to be out here and lucky to be out here,” Phillips said.
Event organizers say the tournament is a Greenville tradition. Almost canceling the event, but deciding to push it back in order to keep that tradition alive.
“It’s just it’s a dream like we say it came around and everyone in Greenville has treated everyone with southern hospitality so that’s what keep bringing everybody back,” Brozovich said.
It’s not just fun and games though. There’s some tough competitors, many of which have signed with division one colleges.
Organizers say there’s over 150 participants this year coming from all across the country and it’s set to be one of their most competitive tournaments ever.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.