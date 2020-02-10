Following the fire at the Gamble Brothers and Archer Clinic, Delta Regional Medical Center is working on a plan of action to transition patients as seamlessly as possible.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the medical center's main focus right now is taking care of the patients from the clinic.
Currently, if you are looking for care, you can be seen at King's Daughter's Hospital in Greenville on the first floor. It's located right across the street from the clinic.
Delta Regional Medical Center CEO Scott Christensen said patient medical records are digital and still accessible electronically.
He said for the most up to date information on where to be seen you can check their social media.
"Patients are our number one priority, whatever we can do to inform them or take care of them that's our job and through various media outlets including yourself and social media look for announcements look for information and updates on where you can be seen," he said.
And you can find them on Facebook at "Delta Regional Medical Center" where the most up to date information can be found. Christensen also thanks the first responders who came to the fire and the outpouring of support from the community
