General Election Races for Mississippi

A variety of races will be on the ballot.
Including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and commissioner of agriculture and commerce.
In the race for governor, candidates include democrat Jim Hood, republican Tate Reeves, constitution party candidate Bob Hickingbottom, and independent David R. Singletary.
The lieutenant governor candidates are republican Delbert Hosemann and democrat Jay Hughes.
Secretary of state candidates include democrat Johnny Dupree and republican Michael Watson.
Attorney general candidates are democrat Jennifer Riley Collins and republican Lynn Fitch.
Treasurer candidates are democrat Dddie Lee Green and republican David Mcrae.
Candidates for the commissioner of agriculture and commerce include democrat Rickey L. Cole and republican Andy Gipson.
And the district races for legislature, transportation commissioner, public service commissioner, and county races for board of supervisors, sheriff and other offices will also be on the ballot today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.