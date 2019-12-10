General Election Results for Greenville

Here's a look at your results for the general election for the city of Greenville.
Clerks and polling staff tallied the votes at city hall last tonight. There was a small crowd waiting for results. The city clerk was of course in attendance as well as representatives from the wards in the election. They all waited patiently as the votes were counted and finally the results are in.
The vote for Council Member Ward One was at the Buster Brown Community center. Candidate Al Brock beat Olivar Lamar Johnson with 51.30 percent. Johnson had 48.72 percent.
For Council Member Ward 6, Independent Chauncy Wright lost to Democrat James Wilson Senior. Voters went to the greater Springfield Baptist Church at 802 Harris Street.
The Mayor and Council Member Ward 2 were also on the ballots. Mayor Errick Simmons and Councilwoman Lois Hawkins ran unopposed.
Other precincts for this municipal election were Elks Lodge at the corner of Alexander and Utah streets, Covenant Presbyterian church, the Ward Recreation Center, and the Senior Citizens Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.