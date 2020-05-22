Indianola celebrates the Gentry High class of 2020
A graduation parade kicked off this afternoon for all seniors.
The parade was escorted by the Indianola Police Department. The whole town came out to cheer the graduates on with music, banners and balloons. Each graduate was in their own vehicle to keep in line with the social distancing requirements. The class of 2020 from Gentry High included over 100 graduates.
Some seniors say even though they missed out on a traditional ceremony, they were excited for the parade.
Khanijah Rogers said she was really looking forward to a graduation ceremony, but the parade was a fun way to end her high school career.
"When we found we were having a parade I was sad. I didn't want to have a parade I wanted to have a traditional parade where all my people can come down and see me but I finally got over and was like you know," she said on parade day.
Dynesha Ginn said she was happy her family got to celebrate with her
"Well I was kind of disappointed at first because I have family from everywhere and they came down but since we're having a parade they can still come out and see me so I’m still happy my family still is here," she said.
This was one of several nontraditional graduation ceremonies in the Delta due to the coronavirus pandemic.
