Gentry High is no stranger to success and in the past few weeks they got add a couple students who took that success to the national level.
"Apathy, mediocrity and hopelessness is the norm"
Those things are certainly not the norm for these students who won big at the national student leadership conference in Washington, D.C.
The jobs for Mississippi Graduates group at gentry is led by Dr. Adrian Brown who knew they would shine at the national level.
"I was excited for the students I had a lot of confidence they would perform well but when their names were called it was just a big sigh of relief because it shows that hard work does payoff," he said.
Hard work to showcase their talent in categories like public speaking where T'rossi Pernell won second place for his speech.
"As Rita Pearson would say you know this has shown me that I am somebody and I already knew that but I had to show others," he said.
And two more students showed others in the project based learning category that comes with a funny story on how they found out they won first place.
M'yah Robinson said she was shocked when she heard her name called.
"They announced Missouri but they said my name so knowing that we were from Mississippi I had to tell my partner Sylvester did you know we won so it was shocking," she said.
And they are still riding the high of winning big.
Sylvester Washington said he is so excited about the win.
"On top of the world right now because we did this for our state knowing we re from ms and the Delta at that," he said.
Dr. Brown and those students are already making plans for future competitions specifically the own that will be held in Jackson next march
