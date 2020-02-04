GHEC ACT Prep

The Greenville Higher Education Center held a "How to Teach ACT Prep" today for Delta teachers.
The institution partnered with the Jackson-based organization "Get 2 college" to host the workshop.
Delta teachers learned test taking strategies to pass on to their students to make the ACT less intimidating. The organization hosts a round of seminars each semester.
The Assistant Director of Outreach, Stephen Brown says the ACT is not so much a measure of your intelligence but more so on how good a test taker you are.
He hopes that by teaching these strategies, Mississippi students' scores will go up.
"Just to de-mystify the ACT, because I think I think it's more intimidating than anything so when you can break it down in ways that are much more digestible and understandable for students, it helps them not over think things so it's great to be able to offer this free workshop for teachers," he said.
He will also host workshops in South Haven and Starksville. For more information on the workshops you can check out the website at get2college.org.
