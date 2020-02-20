GHEC Preview Day

Mississippi Delta Community College hosts its preview day.
Juniors and eniors from saint Joseph School got to browse booths of various departments on campus. Financial Aid and Admissions reps were on hand to answer questions as well.
Event organizers said they want to get students excited about furthering their education by showing them different majors available at GHEC. Some clubs were also there to meet students including the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.
Vice President of Student Services Edward Rice said they want the community to know about everything GHEC has to offer.
"Enlighten the community that the Greenville Higher Education serves parts of Bolivar County, Sharkey and Washington County. We want our students to know about the offerings that we have, the facility and getting an opportunity to take a look at meeting our instructors, and finding out more about the different services that are offered here at the Greenville Higher Education Center," he said.
Students who want to apply to admissions can go to www.msdelta.edu. The first student orientation will be held on June 17th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.