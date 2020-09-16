There's good news to report out of Grenada. A missing girl has been located. Assistant Police Chief George Douglas tells The Delta News Kyleigh Mims has been found. You may recall in a recent report Kyleigh was last seen Friday night. Police say she is now back home and is safe.
Girl Missing From Grenada Found Safe
- Grenada teen found safe.
Brice Bement
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
