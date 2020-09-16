Girl Missing From Grenada

Grenada police are asking for the public's help locating a missing girl.
Kyleigh Mims has been missing since Friday night. Assistant Police Chief George Douglas tells The Delta News Kyleigh is under the age of 18. She's 5-feet tall and weighs 104 pounds.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with info on Kyleigh's whereabouts is urged to contact Grenada Police.
