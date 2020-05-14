GLCSD Announces Graduation Safety Procedures

Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School District has announced the safety procedures for graduation ceremonies.
The school district is hosting the graduations outside of the Leflore County Civic Center. Leflore County High School will graduate May 26. Amanda Elzy High School graduation is May 27th. Greenwood High School graduates May 28th.
Each ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. Cars should be in the parking lot no later than 8:00 a.m.
Only one car will be allowed per graduate. All guests and attendees must be inside the vehicle with their graduate. If you have multiple graduates, they may ride in the same car, however only one car is allowed then, or if you have multiple graduates and they ride in separate vehicles, each graduate is allowed one car.
If you are feeling sick you are asked to stay home.
The commencement will be live-streamed on the district's website and Facebook page. For more information go to www.glcsd.org.
