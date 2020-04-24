Glendora Car Wreck Kills 3

The Mississippi highway patrol is investigating the deaths of two men and a woman after they were found in a vehicle that landed in a waterway adjacent to US 49.
On Thursday a motorist found the Lincoln Aviator around 7:30 in the morning. Inside was driver, 47 year old Dale Robertson of Ruleville. Passengers were 69 year old Henry Chairs of Holcomb and 43 year old Lizzie Anderson of Webb.
All three died as a result of the crash. They were traveling northbound on US 49 at Glendora when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a guardrail according to Highway Patrol. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
