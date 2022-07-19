GLH asks for free utilities

The Greenwood Leflore Hospital has burned through lots of cash lately, and now it wants not just a break on it's utilities... it's wants FREE utilities.
Our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel report the hospital hand delivered a letter to the board of Greenwood Utilities begging for FREE electricity and water.
State law permits such an arrangement, which would help with GLH's bills which in June totalled $143,000.00
Problem is, free utilities for the hospital would mean higher bills for everyone else according to the utilities board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.