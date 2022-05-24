The Greenwood Leflore Hospital is at risk of shutting down due to a loss in revenue. According to financial reports, the hospital lost $2.5 million in March and lost $1.9 million in April. The hospital expenses exceed its revenue. This led to the recent dismissal of 30 employees. The hospital board met with City and County leaders to discuss their current situation and how to move forward but little progress was made.
"They discussed the situation and they were looking at layoffs but they did not go into detail. We all had people that we know that we are close to who that got affected."
The county decided that the hospital has until June 6th to present a solution where they will partner with another medical institution that will help keep their doors open.
If not, the County will find an institution.
But some on the board think that's is a bad idea.
"If they did not respond to us by June 6th, then we would actually call two medical institutions in Jackson and find out what is going on and I don't think that we should be involved in those negotiations or anything at this level."
The supervisors who disapprove of stepping in believe the hospital should pick its own institution and let the city and county vote on it afterward versus picking it for them. One Hospital trustee lacks confidence in the board as they do not provide proper documentation for public record.
"I am very concerned about our minutes not being recored and not given to us properly. I have ask for board minutes and I was give an answer through email by Jason Studley that he only has partial recorded minutes. We are a public entity. There should be a recording somewhere of all of our board meetings.
We contacted the hospital for comment from CEO Jason Studley but we waiting to hear back. Still, county official believe a solution will be found and the hospital's doors will remain open.
"The city and the county are the ultimate one that will make the final decision. So we don't need to get crossed up. All we need to do is work together to provide health care for the community and I think that will happen."
