Over the past year the Greenwood Lelfore Hospital has lost over 10 million dollars. If it wasn't for covid relief funds, it could have been 20 million.
"The hospital serves the people. We must make that our primary concern."
They know an affiliation with another hospital is the only way to keep serving the community and avoid closing because 3.6 million dollars is all the hospital has for future operations.
"They are going to act on a physician employee agreement and strategic money matters."
Behind closed doors, they deliberated for an hour and voted to approve the recommendation of adopting new lease agreements that must be approved by the city and county.
"There are certain documents that will represented to the city and to the county probably at their next meeting. Recommending an affiliation? Concerning an affiliation yes."
The board did not mention which hospital it will be affiliated with but we do know the University of Mississippi Medical Center is the only hospital to express any interest. The Leflore County Board of Supervisors has yet to move forward with their original plan of choosing an affiliation for them. Now the city and county will vote on whether to allow them to affiliate with another hospital of their choosing. But the clock is ticking, and the money will soon be gone.
"We must make the right decision."
