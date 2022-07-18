GREENWOOD - The Greenwood Leflore Hospital board met Monday to chart the future of the medical center, in the wake of the hospital's CEO, Jason Studley's abrupt resignation Friday.
Delta News reporter Chase Ward says, the board immediately went into executive session, and emerged to tell reporters the board had voted to seek a partner to rescue the financially-ailing hospital. The board must first get approval from the hospital's owners, the City of Greenwood and Leflore County.
The board moved forward without hospital CEO Studley, who said in published reports, his parting was a mutual one between himself and the board, with both agreeing it was time for him to move on.
Studley also said he expected the board to vote, to pursue some kind of strategic partnership with another healthcare business to keep the hospital open, but that he knew of no preference on the board for that purpose.
Earlier the hospital had announced talked with UMMC about such a deal, but apparently the talks never materialized or they never went anywhere. UMMC has lately had its own troubles after Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi classified UMMC as "out of network".
Time seems to be running out for Greenwood Leflore Hospital, as its monthly expenses are running close to the amount of money the hospital has on hand.
We'll have a report on today's board meeting tonight on The Delta News at 5 and 6PM.
You can view the entire public part of the meeting from our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel
