More bad news tonight for the troubled Greenwood Leflore Hospital...
Our news partners at The Taxpayers Channel report, at a Friday board meeting, the hospital disclosed financial losses for May totaled more than 3 million dollars, a million more than the month before.
What's more, a financial presentation shows the hospital has less than 5 million in usable cash flow available.
This comes as the hospital has opened talks with the state-supported University Medical Center on some kind of "strategic partnership" between the two, designed to save the hospital.
There's no word on where those talks have led, if anywhere.
Meantime the hospital board discussed a data breach through a piece of radiology equipment that accidentally disclosed data for some cancer patients.
Finally, the hospital board went into executive session where The Taxpayers Channel reports, the group fired at least one more doctor.
Stay with The Delta News as this story continues to unfold. You can watch today's board meeting in a link HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.