ROLLING FORK - The delta will get some national attention next week, as ABC’s Good Morning America will base one of its broadcasts next week on our recovery from the devastation in the delta.
Willie cooper says life after last month’s tornado has been tough.
"We lost friends and loved ones, it’s been hard."
So, he’s glad to know ABC’s Good Morning America program will broadcast his town’s progress to the world in a special broadcast next week.
The assistant director of Sharkey county emergency management agency says ABC has been trying for weeks to set something up. “I'm excited as a community member to have that opportunity. I think that it's good because there's been enough time where rolling fork's not the top of the list anymore. There's been enough time that we people aren't focused on us at this point and i think that the getting bac into the spotlight, the national spotlight will be good. Will be able to communicate our needs to people. I'm excited about it for the community.,” said Natalie Perkins with Sharkey County Emergency Management.
The director of the EMA says “GMA” will find recovery coming along nicely in rolling fork. “Our recovery process is going real good. Were getting debris out of here. I spoke with my contractor today and they indicate that about sixty per cent of trash has been gone. Has been moved out of the thru ways. They gave me a date, i won't say but sometime in early may. They should have all the roadways and bi-way's finished,” said Frank Eason.”
So cooper says…. Bring on the tv crews… and the national audience.
“Let em come on to little rolling fork and show them how big our hearts are. Were a little town in the delta but were strong and were moving on”.
He hopes the broadcast will help show people, the strength of people in the delta, just like the show’s host, and native Mississippian… Robin Roberts.
