Quentin Groves started the 'Goodies in a Bag' initiative 6 years ago. Quentin was a former NFL linebacker who was born and raised in Greenville.
Sadly Quentin passed away in 2016. Despite his passing, his family and the community felt it was their duty to continue the 'Goodies in a bag' event.
This year the event was held at Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Greenville.
The Groves family partnered with the City of Greenville to gather the items needed for the bags. The bags contained school supplies ranging from pens, pencils, paper, and notebooks.
Students from Kindergarten to 12th grade were able to participate in the event. The Groves also gave out a few brand new book bags as well.
After the bags were distributed everyone was fed and had the opportunity to fellowship as a community.
Quentin's brother Antonial, says his brother wanted to ensure that no child was left behind and his goal was to give back to the community.
The event is expected to continue for years to come.
